5 things we learnt from Trump’s #AfghanStrategy speech

by Adedotun Michael

President Donald Trump outlined his plan for the 16-year US war in Afghanistan in a national address at Fort Myer in Virginia on Monday evening. The address gave a striking note to the groups terrorizing the Middle East nation with President Trump saying “We are fighting terrorists and not nation building”.

However, these are the five notable pieces of the President’s Afghanistan plan:

Increasing number of troops

The President has given the Pentagon authority to increase troop levels in Afghanistan by several thousand but declined to disclose the specific number. The President said, “We will not talk about numbers of troops or our plans for further military activities. Conditions on the ground, not arbitrary timetables, will guide our strategy from now on. America’s enemies must never know our plans or believe they can wait us out.”

With a current 8,400 troops in Afghanistan, US military generals have said that a few thousand more troops whose roles will be counterterrorism missions and training the Afghan forces, would help the US break the herring war against the Taliban. Trump added that though US was committed to working with the Afghan government, its support “is not a blank check”.

More military autonomy

In contrast to the Obama’s administration restrictions on US offensive operations in Afghanistan which allowed Afghan forces to take the lead on fighting the Taliban – a move that frequently frustrated commanders in the field, Mr Trump announced the plan was to relax US authorities to attack the Taliban and other terrorist groups in Afghanistan. President Trump emphasized he would give military commanders the authority to act in real time and expand the authorities for US armed forces to target terrorists and criminal networks in Afghanistan. He reiterated, “These killers need to know they have nowhere to hide, that no place is beyond the reach of American might and American arms. Retribution will be fast and powerful.”

Political solution

Politically, the summit of this plan will be to bring the Taliban to the negotiating table to find a political solution to the Afghan war – a goal similar to that of President Barack Obama, but has a key difference with no timelines on the withdrawal of US troops. President Trump said, “I’ve said it many times how counterproductive it is for the United States to announce the dates we intend to begin or end military operations.”

On the proposed political solution, Trump equally expressed a little level of hope that the Taliban would come to the negotiating table. He said, “Someday after an effective military effort, perhaps it will be possible to have a political settlement that includes elements of the Taliban in Afghanistan, but nobody knows if or when that will ever happen.”

Changing Pakistan

President Trump in similarity with his predecessor expressed his concerns over the terrorist-harboring ways of the Pakistan government’s role in providing a safe haven for the Haqqani network has frequently been a thorn in the side of the US military. The President threatened to cut off US aid to Pakistan in order to persuade them to join hands in fighting terrorism in Afghanistan.

The President said, “We have been paying Pakistan billions and billions of dollars at the same time they are housing the very terrorists we are fighting, but that will have to change, and that will change immediately.”

President Trump also expressed hope India, a nuclear rival of Pakistan, could contribute to the Afghan war effort. Trump counted on the billions of dollars in trade between India and the US and said his administration wanted India to help more on Afghanistan in areas of economic assistance and development.

Winning… but not nation-building

Unlike Obama’s only aim of bringing the troops back home, President Trump wants to put everything to bed by securing a win. Trump said, “Our troops will fight to win. We will fight to win. From now on, victory will have a clear definition, attacking our enemies, obliterating ISIS, crushing al Qaeda, preventing the Taliban from taking over Afghanistan and stopping mass terror attacks against America before they emerge.”

But in spite of this, the President made it clear to move away from nation building process but only fighting terrorism.Mr Trump said bluntly, “We want them to succeed, but we will no longer use American military might to construct democracies in far-away lands or try to rebuild other countries in our own image. Those days are now over.”The US is “not nation-building again, We are killing terrorists.”

The US is “not nation-building again, We are killing terrorists.”