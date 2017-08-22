Buhari presides over meeting with military chiefs, IG

President Muhammadu Buhari on Tuesday presided over a meeting of the National Security Council.

According to the News Agency of Nigeria, the meeting is being attended by Minister of Defence, the Chief of Defence Staff, the Chief of Army Staff, the Chief of Naval Staff, the Inspector-General of Police, the Director-General of the Department of State Security and the Acting Director-General of the National Intelligence Agency.

This is the first of such meeting presided over by the president since he returned to the country.

Details later…

