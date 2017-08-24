68 Boko Haram insurgents surrender to troops in Borno

The Nigerian Army on Thursday said 68 Boko Haram insurgents have surrendered to troop in Borno.

Deputy Director Public Relations, Theatre Command, Operation LAFIYA DOLE, Col. Onyema Nwachukwu, said in a statement released, in Maiduguri.

He said coordinated air and land offensive against the insurgents has been intensified.

“Air and artillery bombardments were backed by long range patrols and ambushes targeted at preventing fleeing Boko Haram insurgents from escaping and also denying them access to logistics supply,” he said.

Nwachukwu said the attacks forced them to surrender.

“In their testimonies, the insurgents revealed that most of their enclaves are untenable which made life unbearable for them.

“The relentless offensive forced many of them to surrender to the troops.

“Those who surrendered are currently undergoing rehabilitation and deradicalisation process under the Federal Government’s Safe Corridor operation.

“Undoubtedly, the ongoing operations by troops of Operation LAFIYA DOLE are yielding results by putting enormous pressure on the insurgents.

“Evidently, this led to the recent plea by one of the factional group leaders calling for international support”.