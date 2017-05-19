Abductors of Ondo Perm Sec reduce ransom to N20m

Kidnappers of the Permanent Secretary of the Ondo State Hospital Management Board, Dr. Niran Ikuomola, have reduced the ransom placed on the victim to N20m.

The Perm Sec and his driver were kidnapped in Kogi State on his way to Abuja for an official assignment on Sunday.

It was learnt that the abductors later demanded for N70m as ransom.

A source close to the family said on Thursday that the abductors had called the wife of the victim, Mrs. Omonike Ikuomola, to inform the family about the reduction of the ransom, adding that the family could not still raise the money.

He said, “The wife was contacted on the telephone again and they (abductors) reduced the money to N20m, the wife begged them to accept N2m, but the abductors rejected it.

“As I am talking to you now, the family has no way of raising the money.”