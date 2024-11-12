Adeniyi Joseph Wraps Filming of “Aja” in Badagry

Nollywood filmmaker Adeniyi Joseph has finished shooting his upcoming psychological thriller, “Aja”, shot in Badagry.

The film “Aja” focuses on heavy themes like keeping a family tradition and secrets, love, obsession, and mental health.

Aja will tell the story of a young man who faces hardship due to his family’s sinister traditions involving grave desecration. Suffering from psychological abuse, he struggles with his mental health till he finds love and respite in Asha, a young lady who shows him a world he’s never known.

Directed by Adeniyi Joseph and written by Titilope Orire, “Aja” stars Yvonne Jegede, Gbohunmi David, Olarotimi Fakunle, Bimbo Akintola, and more.

“Now is the perfect time to push Nollywood’s boundaries with a story that delves into the uncharted territories of the psychological thriller genre,” Titilope Orire said in an interview.