Honourable Ado Doguwa wants you to know he is a strong man

The last thing anyone could have thought was that the newly elected senate would make Nigerians nostalgic for the active, progressive national assembly under Senator Bukola Saraki. Sure the senate over which Saraki presided was fraught with in-fighting from the very day it was instituted yet somehow they managed to initiate and see to fruition a number of important laws. They engaged the rights of women, sought to curtail illicit drug use and reform the structural response to mental health care. For all its flaws, it was a legislature with promise, one that stood up to the executive and empowered the judiciary.

The legislature that was sworn in, in 2019 was an entirely different kettle of fish. United politically (the house swung significantly to favour ruling party APC), this new senate seems concerned only with enabling the presidency in its excesses. Who could forget the 37 billion Naira approved for the ‘renovation’ of the National Assembly merely days after the senate approved a loan that had been rejected by the previous senate. Or the Senate’s attempts to introduce a Social Media Bill and a Hate Speech bill intended to clamp down on political dissent and public criticism of the Senate’s activities. Then there is the senate’s silence on the preposterous victory of Imo state governor elect and APC candidate Hope Uzodinma over the former governor and de-facto winner of the 2019 elections former governor Ihedioha, a decision so divisive that it inspired protests across the nation. While none of these issues seem too pressing for the Nigerian legislature, this video gives you an example of the discussions that are allowed on the floor of the National Assembly.

Just watch the people we are sharing the same geographical state with. This illiterate brought his 4 “objects”(Wives) to demonstrate that he’s not just a sTrOnG man at the floor, but also at home. Now you know why Lugard and Flora won’t rest in peace.pic.twitter.com/rFfJI6NTw2 — Anambra 1st son💭 (@UchePOkoye) January 30, 2020

Honourable Ado Doguwa, the leader of the House of Representatives preening on the floor of the legislature and asserting that he is equipped to do his job because he is fertile and can marry 4 wives is worrying at the very least. In this period of insecurity, economic sanctions from the United States and general unease in the country, this is what matters to our legislature?