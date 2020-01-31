Honourable Ado Doguwa wants you to know he is a strong man

Ado DoguwaThe last thing anyone could have thought was that the newly elected senate would make Nigerians nostalgic for the active, progressive national assembly under Senator Bukola Saraki. Sure the senate over which Saraki presided was fraught with in-fighting from the very day it was instituted yet somehow they managed to initiate and see to fruition a number of important laws. They engaged the rights of women, sought to curtail illicit drug use and reform the structural response to mental health care. For all its flaws, it was a legislature with promise, one that stood up to the executive and empowered the judiciary.

The legislature that was sworn in, in 2019 was an entirely different kettle of fish. United politically (the house swung significantly to favour ruling party APC), this new senate seems concerned only with enabling the presidency in its excesses. Who could forget the 37 billion Naira approved for the ‘renovation’ of the National Assembly merely days after the senate approved a loan that had been rejected by the previous senate. Or the Senate’s attempts to introduce a Social Media Bill and a Hate Speech bill intended to clamp down on political dissent and public criticism of the Senate’s activities. Then there is the senate’s silence on the preposterous victory of Imo state governor elect and APC candidate Hope Uzodinma over the former governor and de-facto winner of the 2019 elections former governor Ihedioha, a decision so divisive that it inspired protests across the nation. While none of these issues seem too pressing for the Nigerian legislature, this video gives you an example of the discussions that are allowed on the floor of the National Assembly.

Honourable Ado Doguwa, the leader of the House of Representatives preening on the floor of the legislature and asserting that he is equipped to do his job because he is fertile and can marry 4 wives is worrying at the very least. In this period of insecurity, economic sanctions from the United States and general unease in the country, this is what matters to our legislature?

Tags: ,

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published.

You may also like

Edwin Okolo January 27, 2020

Sanwo-Olu shows he is a true Lagos governor by banning kekes & okadas (again)

When Nigerian governments have a problem they cannot solve by ignoring it, they choose instead to ban it instead. We ...

Editor January 24, 2020

Joseph Odok, charged with terrorism by Ben Ayade finally gets bail

Terrorism seems like a ridiculous charge to bring against a lawyer, but this is the Nigeria we are living in ...

Nelson C.J January 23, 2020

The Tarkwa Bay jeopardy is just another pointer to a failed humanity

When Nigerians (who are often in underserved communities and are barely able to get by) are asked to evacuate the ...

Edwin Okolo January 23, 2020

Tarkwa Bay makes it 24 beachfront communities illegally evicted by Lagos state

I start this article with Olutimehin Adegbeye’s TED Talk, Who Belongs In A City, because with each month it becomes more ...

Dayo Taiwo-Sidiq January 22, 2020

Access Bank, Wigwe honoured at THISDAY Silver Jubilee celebration

Access Bank and its Group Managing Director, Herbert Wigwe, were honoured as the ‘Bank of the Decade’ and ‘Banker of ...

Nelson C.J January 21, 2020

The EFCC should do its job but are these dehumanizing methods of arrest really necessary?

For a while now, The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has continued to reiterate its’ unbending stand on fighting ...

cool good eh love2 cute confused notgood numb disgusting fail