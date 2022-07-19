Aero Contractors suspends flight operations; Super Falcons lose on penalties to Morocco in WAFCON semi-final | 5 Things That Should Matter Today

Aero Contractors suspends flight operations

Across Nigeria’s 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory, these are the five top Nigerian news stories you shouldn‘t miss:

Aero Contractors suspends flight operations

Aero Contractors, Nigeria’s oldest airline has announced the indefinite suspension of passengers flights operations from Wednesday, July 20.

The company in a statement noted that the suspension of its operations was due to the impact of the challenging operating environment on its daily operations.

“This decision was carefully considered and taken due to the fact that most of our aircraft is currently undergoing maintenance, resulting in our inability to offer a seamless and efficient service to our esteemed customers.

“We are working to bring these aircraft back to service in the next few weeks, so we can continue to offer our passengers the safe, efficient, and reliable services that Aero Contractors is known for, which is the hallmark of Aero Contractors Company of Nig. Ltd.

“The past few months have been very challenging for the aviation industry and the airline operators in particular.

“With the high cost of maintenance, skyrocketing fuel prices, inflation, and forex scarcity resulting in high foreign exchange rates. These are among the major components of airline operations.

“In the meantime, we are working assiduously to return to service as quickly as possible, and do assure our esteemed customers and stakeholders of our determination, that our short absence will not create any major void in the market, as we are coordinating with our business partners to ensure minimum discomfort to ticket holders”, the company said.

Power supply to drop again, TCN alerts Nigerians

“Power supply will drop by 50 megawatts on Wednesday”, The Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) said in a statement on Monday.

The drop would be a result of the planned annual “preventive maintenance” on the line bay at Lekki Transmission Substation in Lagos.

During the maintenance period, about 50MW will be interrupted, affecting the power supply to Lekki phase 1, Oniru, Elegushi, Waterfront, Igbo Efon, and Twenty-first Century Estate in Lagos state.

“TCN regrets all inconvenience this might cause electricity consumers in the affected area,” the statement said.

The announcement came on the heels of a promise by the Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission to deliver at least 5000MW of electricity to Nigerians starting from July 1.

According to the commission, all hands are on deck to ensure a boost in power generation and supply to electricity consumers, adding that all stakeholders, including gas firms, had signed binding contracts to the effect.

IG orders Lagos CP to Investigate Portable over formation of One Million Boys

After the disclosure by popular music star, Portable in a trending/viral video that he was one of those instrumental in the formation of the notorious cultist group, One Million Boys in Lagos, the Force headquarters has ordered an investigation into the singer.

In a now-deleted video, the singer claimed to have formed the One-Million Boys cult group terrorizing some parts of Lagos State.

Reacting, the Inspector General of Police, Usman Baba, ordered the Lagos police commissioner, Abiodun Alabi, to investigate the indicting statement and “take necessary legal action.”

Complying with the directive, the state police have said that it will investigate Portable over his claims.

The police spokesman, Olumuyiwa Adejobi, said the force has vowed to take necessary legal action pending the outcome of the investigation.

“This directive is premised on the continuous effort of the Nigeria Police Force to fish out pillars and sponsors of cult groups in order to decimate their activities and restore sanity to our society“, Adejobi said.

Super Falcons lose on penalties to Morocco in WAFCON semi-final

Nigeria’s Super Falcons will not be lifting their tenth WAFCON title after losing 5-4 on penalties to Morocco on Monday in a game that ended 1-1.

The Falcons were reduced to nine women after Halimatu Ayinde and Rasheedat Ajibade were both sent off in the second half following clumsy tackles.

A forced own goal from Yasmin Mrabet gave the Falcons the lead in the 62nd minute.

Sanaa Mssoudy fired in a shot from close range after the Falcon’s defence failed to clear their lines resulting in an equalizer.

Ifeoma Onumonu then sent her effort straight at goalkeeper Khadija Er-Rmichi in the ensuing penalty shootout, the only play to miss her kick, to hand the hosts their biggest victory in women’s football.

The loss makes it the third time Nigeria will not feature in a WAFCON final since its inception.

Nigeria will face Zambia in a third-place match on Friday while both South Africa and Morocco will face off in the final on Saturday for a chance to win a maiden WAFCON title.

Caroline Danjuma emerges as AAC’s Deputy Gubernatorial candidate in Akwa Ibom

Caroline Danjuma, the Nigerian actress, has been unveiled as the running mate of Iboro Otu, the governorship candidate of the African Action Congress (AAC) in Akwa Ibom.

In a statement released on Monday, the party said Danjuma was picked as running mate based on her “exemplary life, love for humanity, leadership ability, and commitment towards the betterment of Akwa Ibom communities.”

The reality star took to her Instagram page to disclose that now is the time to serve the people of Akwa Ibom and Nigeria at large.

“To serve and to honor in loyalty and in truth to Akwaibom and Nigeria. So help me God,” she wrote.

Danjuma becomes the fourth Nollywood star to be named as running mate ahead of the 2023 governorship elections.