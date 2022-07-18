Olu Jacobs at 80: The celebration of a Nollywood Icon

The prestigious Glover Memorial Hall built in 1887 was the setting for the grand occasion of Olu Jacobs, actor, husband, father, and Nollywood icon. The industry, crème de la crème of society, family, and friends came together to celebrate the living legend.

It was an evening of artistic elegance and emotions as RADA-trained, award-winning actor Olu Jacobs celebrated his 80th birthday at a lavish event led by his wife, renowned actress Joke Silva, and their theatre company Lufodo as well its prestigious board.

The Celebrant Olu Jacobs & wife, Ajoke Silva

The event was held at the historical landmark Glover Memorial Hall, Marina, Lagos and bedecked for the occasion in portraits of the actor and his family. Parts of the entertainment lineup included a play by the Lufodo theatre troupe as well as a short docu-film on the life of Jacobs by acclaimed filmmaker Femi Odugbemi.

Filmmaker Femi Odugbemi

In attendance were Media veteran and former Governor of Ogun state Chief Segun Osoba and his wife as well as Ekiti state Governor, His Excellency Kayode Fayemi and his wife Bisi Fayemi. Mrs. Uzamat Akinbile-Yusuf, Commissioner for Tourism, Arts and Culture, Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Tourism, Arts and Culture, Mrs. Oyinade Nathan-Marsh.

Chief Segun & Mrs Derinsola Osoba

Ekiti State’s First Lady Mrs. Bisi Fayemi

Senator Mike Ajegbo

Television moguls Mo Abudu, Theatre & Film powerhouses Ifeoma Fafunwa & Bolanle Austen Peters, Nollywood top shot Emeka Rollas, industry veterans like Peter Igho, Taiwo Ajayi Lycett, Richard Mofe Damijo, Ego Boyo, Ngozi Nwosu, and many others also turned out to celebrate the icon.

Mo Abudu

Richard Mofe Damijo

Patience Ozorkwor

Kunle Afolayan

Kate Henshaw

Ireti Doyle

Hilda Dokubo

Ini Edo and Chioma Ude

Bolanle Austen Peters, The Adepetus & Sola Sobowale

There was not a dry eye in the house when the celebrant proceeded to cut his cake as the veteran Nollywood delegates, as well as friends and dignitaries, gave him a standing ovation.