Africa’s Leading Molecular Diagnostics Company, Stack Diagnostics introduces Diagnose Me

Nigeria’s first molecular diagnostics and personalized medicine company Stack Diagnostics introduced its subsidiary, DiagnoseMe Africa at a stakeholders meeting on Tuesday 22nd October 2018 at Four Points by Sheraton, Oniru, Lagos.

DiagnoseMe Africa is an online platform set to contribute to the Nigerian health sector by providing access to over 300 life-saving tests not easily accessible in Nigeria. The use of technology in advancing the health sector has been widely accepted across the globe but has not been fully embraced in Nigeria as the sector itself is not fully stabilized. However, with an increase in the number of diseases requiring molecular and genetics testing and no proper facilities to carry out these tests, DiagnoseMe is taking a step in the right direction.

Speaking at the meeting, CEO Dr Abasi Ene-Obong said ‘There are a lot of life-threatening diseases that can be prevented, managed and cured but in Nigeria, we don’t have the tools required for early detection. About 100 thousand women in Nigeria have breast cancer yearly and of those, around 80 thousand die. Prostate cancer which kills a lot of men in Nigeria has stopped being a killer in many other countries.

Due to the current state of the health sector in Nigeria, consumers are forced to travel out of the country to better diagnose their ailments and get adequate treatment; this is only for those who can afford it and it still comes at a great cost to those who can. DiagnoseMe is set on breaking the dependence on medical tourism by creating ease of access to these tests.”

DiagnoseMe presents a platform for anyone to carry out the most innovative medical diagnostic tests using the latest genetic technology. Asides cancers, people can also test for food allergies, carry out non-invasive prenatal tests and paternity tests.

Dr Ani, a medical adviser at Stack Diagnostics, urged Nigerians to embrace this platform. She emphasized that it is a patient digitalized problem solving tool that could function across all states in Nigeria.

“DiagnoseMe is making things easier for everyone as consumers have access to doctors, doctors and consumers have access to tests and doctors have access to other doctors. It’s a web of shared knowledge to proffer the best solution.”