Airforce personnel invade UNIOSUN, students, lecturers injured

No fewer than 11 students, and lecturers were reportedly injured, on Tuesday, when men of the Nigerian Air Force Institute of Safety invaded Osun State University, College of Education, in Ipetu Ijesa, Punch reports.

According to the report, no reason was given for the invasion, however, residents say it was not the first time air force men terrorised the students.

The air force men, who were reportedly armed with guns, cutlasses and sticks, were said to have arrived on the campus in patrol vehicles and Armoured Personnel Carriers and started dealing blows on lecturers and students.

The Dean of Student Affairs of UNIOSUN, Dr Adebimpe Adigun, said the attack was bloody.

She said, “They (air force men) came to our campus. They beat up members of staff and students. There are some students, who we have not seen up till now.

“Six of our students have been admitted to a hospital; five were treated for injuries. Two members of staff were also wounded by the military men.

“They did not fire a single shot, but they beat up students and injured them. They also beat up our workers. I knelt down and begged them, but they did not listen. I called their commandant on the telephone to help talk to his boys. I think he did that because they have left our campus now.”

The institution has asked students to vacate the premises and resume on May 31.