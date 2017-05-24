The YNaija Tracklist | Coup Rumours are real – Pilgrim boss | FRSC dares Gov Ambode | More stories

From the papers this morning – a tracklist.
Buhari’s media aide, Femi Adesina, speaks on coup rumours – YNaija
Coup rumours are real – Pilgrim boss – YNaija
You can’t force us off Lagos roads – FRSC – YNaija
TMC postpones Fela’s Hard Rock Cafe induction indefinitely – YNaija
Airforce Personnel invade UNIOSUN, students, lecturers injured – YNaija
Why we’re holding Dasuki, El-Zakzaky – Presidency – Vanguard
Economy sinks again, MAN, LCCI, see recovery on third quarter – Punch
N62.8 bn ‘fraud’: Ex-naval chief, others in trouble – The Nation
UK terror threat level raised to critical – BBC
CIA director alerted FBI to pattern of contacts between Russian officials and Trump campaign associates – Washington Post
