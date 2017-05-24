Ex-Naval Chief, others in trouble for alleged N62.8bn fraud

The Nation reports that seven officers, a retired Rear Admiral and five businessmen have been indicted for allegedly diverting funds to the tune of N62.8billion belonging to the Nigerian Navy.

The fraud allegedly occurred between 2013 and 2015 when Vice Admiral, Usman Jibrin, was the Chief of Naval Staff.

A former Naval Chief of Accounts has however refunded N155million to the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

Jibrin, who is facing trial over the $2.1billion arms deals, is being investigated for the alleged diversion with his wife and some companies, which are believed to have been allegedly used to launder funds.

The report from the EFCC said, “The Naval cashiers were withdrawing cash and each time they did so, the same amounts were immediately credited to the proxy companies.

“The account details of some of the affected companies and deposit slips filled by these cashiers reflected the same dates. We did cash withdrawal and deposit analysis.

“One of such companies is Mugabis Integrated Services Limited. This company received N80,648,000 and N98, 373,000 from the Chief of Naval Staff Operations and Okogba Mark accounts.

“Detectives have uncovered that even though the ex-Chief of Naval Staff, Vice Admiral Usman Jibrin, was never cited as a director in the registration of Mugabis at the Corporate Affairs Commission (CAC), he became a signatory to the account of the company in 2015.

“The ex-Chief of Naval Staff will be interrogated on how he became a signatory to an account of a company in which he is not a director. It is recommended that Jibrin should explain his status in Mugabis.

“In the course of investigation, it was discovered that a suspicious lodgement of N209,757,700 was made in the account of Thames Equistrin Limited (1013990645), which is a company traced to Lami Jibrin, the wife of the ex-Naval chief.

“Another company, Lahab Nigeria Limited, received N471million from the Chief of Naval Staff Operations Accounts and Okogba Mark. The company is registered with CAC. Vice Admiral Jibrin and Hadiza Jibrin are directors. But Jibrin is the sole signatory to the account.

“There is also a case of another firm, Hadiza Zainab Nigeria Limited; N230million was paid into its account when Jibrin was the Chief of Naval Staff.

“The purported owner of Mugabis Integrated Services, Muhammed Gabis, has been asked to appear before the EFCC for interrogation on May 30,” the EFCC source said.

He confirmed that the former Chief of Accounts and Budget had refunded N155million.