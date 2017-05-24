Coup rumours are real – Pilgrim boss

The Executive Secretary, Nigerian Christian Pilgrim Commission (NCPC), Rev. Tor Uja, has called on Christians to wake up to the rumours of a military coup and say no to it, according to Daily Post.

Uja warned that such rumours are real and that Christians should be ready to defend the nation against any threat to democracy.

Uja​, made this statement in Abuja​ on Tuesday, saying churches should not sit back and watch another coup take place.

He said, “​I think the time has come for the church to stand up and defend not only the values of this country but our democracy.

“I want all the churches to stand up and speak against it. Let all churches come out on the streets and say no to that.

“We cannot accept punctuation in our democracy life at this time. I want the churches to get more involved. We have preached, we have prayed.

“Now is the time to also stand up and put our voices against negative forces that will come up in this country”.