[The Alausa Blog]: Ambode receives four time heavyweight champion Evander Holyfield

Lagos state Governor, Akinwunmi Ambode welcomed four time American heavyweight champion Evander Holyfield to Lagos Wednesday morning.

The world heavyweight boxing Champion, Evander Holyfield is set to feature in a highly anticipated novelty boxing match that will put him in the ring with former Lagos State Governor, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

Ambode said the visit opens doors to international sporting events and professionals in Lagos. He said Lagos state will collaborate with the Evander Holyfield foundation and it’s ideals to promote youth engagements through sports.

The fight tagged “Rhumbles in Lagos” will hold Thursday, May 25 at the Eko Atlantic City.