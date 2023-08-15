‘All Eyes on the Judiciary Billboards’ – Was Dissolving the Advertising Panel a Tad Too Much?

The Advertising Regulatory Council of Nigeria (ARCON) has dissolved its Advertising Standards Panel for approving billboards targeted at the presidential election petition tribunal.

ARCON also ordered the destruction of several billboards across the country with the title: “All Eyes on The Judiciary”.

A salient point of concern lies in the fact that these billboard advertisements did not undergo the requisite scrutiny by the Advertising Standards Panel, an oversight that has prompted this action.

Under the tenets of the Nigerian legal framework, any matter undergoing judicial deliberation is proscribed from public discourse, debate, or advertisement.

The portrayal of these advertisements has raised concerns of attempting to exert undue influence upon the judiciary, particularly the justices presiding over the tribunal. It is incumbent upon the judiciary to dispense their duties impartially, free from external pressures or inclinations.

In light of these developments, it has been resolved that a committee shall be constituted to delve into the circumstances surrounding the authorization of these billboards. The content of the billboards, deemed unsuitable and in contravention of vetting guidelines, has necessitated this course of action.

Furthermore, it has come to attention that the Director and Deputy Director of Regulations have been suspended temporarily, pending the conclusion of the investigation into this matter.

Freedom of Expression or Subversion of Justice?

The first question that arises pertains to the fine line between freedom of expression and the potential to undermine the integrity of the judicial process. Was the billboard an innocent expression of public interest, or did it tread into the territory of influencing judges’ decisions?

The billboard’s text, “All Eyes on the Election Tribunal Judges,” undoubtedly captures the essence of a nation’s scrutiny during such a critical time. However, it also skirts the boundaries of impartiality. The subtle suggestion of judicial oversight could be construed as an attempt to influence the tribunal’s deliberations, eroding the foundational principle of an unbiased judiciary. The inherent tension lies between the public’s right to engage with judicial processes and the need to maintain the court’s autonomy.

Role of the Panel

The decision to dissolve the Advertising Standard Panel raises queries about its intended function. Was its dissolution a knee-jerk reaction, or did the panel indeed fail to fulfill its responsibility of scrutinizing advertisements for ethical and legal compliance?

The decision to dissolve the Advertising Standard Panel may appear as a swift response, potentially an overreaction. The panel’s role, after all, is to review advertisements based on regulatory guidelines. Dissolving the panel raises concerns about undermining a system designed to uphold advertising ethics, which could, in turn, impact the overall trustworthiness of advertising in the country.

The billboard’s intent could have been an honest call for vigilance, but the subtle undercurrents are undeniable. Instead of dissolution, perhaps a comprehensive review of the panel’s functioning and guidelines could have been more measured.