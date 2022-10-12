Aníkúlápó ranks No.1 globally on Netflix

Aníkúlápó a Netflix original film created and directed by veteran actor Kunle Afolayan, is currently the most-watched non-English Netflix original film on a weekly basis.

A weekly top 10 list of the most watched movies on Netflix revealed that Aníkúlápó was viewed for 8,730,000 hours between October 3 and October 9, 2022, just 11 days after its debut. Wednesday’s announcement from Kunle Afolayan Production verifies this news.

The film, which is set in the pre-colonial era of the old Oyo Empire in the 17th century, tells the narrative of a wanderer who travels to Oyo in quest of greener pastures, where he finds favor at first, but subsequently falls in love in a forbidden area.

Kunle Remi, who played the main character Saro, was joined by Bimbo Ademoye, who played Queen Arolake, Sola Sobowale, Mr. Macaroni, Hakeem Kae-Kazim, Taiwo Hassan, and Oga Bello, among others, in the film.

The makers stated that the film’s popularity was evidence that it resonated with individuals from varied cultures around the globe.

The statement read, “While this is being celebrated by Nigerians home and abroad, the acceptability of it from people around the world with different cultural background and beliefs proves beyond words that Aníkúlápó tells a universal story that every human across the world can relate to.

“It is also noteworthy to state that the movie in a great way creates an inclusiveness of both male and female character traits, bringing to light the fine thin line between lust and love, hate and resentment, illusion, etc.”

Afolayan, on his Instagram page, thanked the movie fans for their referrals and reviews.

He said, “Congratulations to us all, and thanks to you guys out there for the reviews and referrals.”

This comes only days after the Nigerian Oscars selection committee rejected Aníkúlápó from the Academy Awards, nomination list.