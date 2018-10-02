Another tanker explodes in Lagos

Another fuel tanker has exploded along the Lagos Badagry Expressway on Tuesday morning.
The Twitter user, Ola Abdulakeem, did not confirm if anyone was killed in the explosion.
— Baba Ijebu (@olaabdulakeem) October 2, 2018
Tanker explosion at Barracks Bustop along Lagos Badagry Exp way this early morning 2/10/2018. No loss of life had been confirmed though.#thisisnotpalatableatall@Gidi_Traffic@deleconcept@ogundamisi@Omojuwa@renoomokri@CNNAfrica@TVCconnect https://t.co/9WpPKOlJUy
This is coming a few months after a fuel tanker exploded at Otedola Bridge, Lagos, which resulted in the death of nine people and destruction of 54 vehicles.
