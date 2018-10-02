Another tanker explodes in Lagos

Another fuel tanker has exploded along the Lagos Badagry Expressway on Tuesday morning.

The Twitter user, Ola Abdulakeem, did not confirm if anyone was killed in the explosion.

This is coming a few months after a fuel tanker exploded at Otedola Bridge, Lagos, which resulted in the death of nine people and destruction of 54 vehicles.

About The Author

Omoleye Omoruyi is a poet and a novelist, sensitive to happenings in the world. Meet him @Lord_rickie on Twitter/Instagram

