How progressive is the All Progressives Congress anyways?

It was clear that the APC wasn’t united long before the Twitter outburst of Mrs. Aisha Buhari, the wife of the President on Sunday, October 7, 2018 concerning the level of impunity in the APC under Comrade Adams Oshiomole.  In fact, the APC by all indices has committed all the infractions that made Nigerians disillusioned with former ruling party, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and led to its convincing defeat in the 2015 elections. The more things change, the more they stay the same.

When APC announced the sale of its forms for the general elections, it was obvious the party was determined to reverse the benefits of the recently passed ‘Not Too Young To Run’ bill, that lowered the age of eligibility for all political positions. The financial costs of picking a nomination ticket were astronomical, with absolutely no assurance that indeed the nomination would become anything more than that. All criticisms and public outcry towards the humongous fees fixed for the forms failed to yield any positive change.

Despite the amount fixed for the forms which were non-refundable, the party went ahead to screen out several of its aspirants for Governors and National Assembly respectively under the guise of giving automatic ticket to selected individuals which is against the rule of fair play, democracy and progressiveness. A practice of the opposition PDP which the APC has condemned severally. The cries of these aspirants fell on deaf ears and their money went down the drain.

Many reports suggest that the unfairness of this process, affects everyone, even the brother of the First Lady of the Nation, Aisha Buhari. Her brother was screened from the APC primaries where he was seeking to be nominated as the APC candidate for the Admawa governorship elections. While Mrs. Buhari’s outburst was motivated by personal interest and as such should not accord her any hero status, her concerns mirror hers to some extent. To say its disappointing is an understatement as some of these APC nomination forms goes for as much as 22 million Naira for Governor, eight million for senate and almost Four Million Naira for House of Representatives. The question on the lips of these aspirants is the same. Why collect their money when they won’t be allowed to contest?

The APC as a party at the moment carries a moral burden of a party that fails to live by its ideals. It falls short of being a party neither being referred to as a progressive one.

