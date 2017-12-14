APC’s exit from power in 2019 is inevitable – PDP

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has said the exit of the All Progressives Congress from power in 2019 is “inevitable”.

Kola Ologbondiyan, PDP National Publicity Secretary in a statement on Thursday said Nigerians are “impatient to kick them out.”

“The APC must note that their exit has become inevitable. They must note that the more they fight the PDP, the more united we become and the more Nigerians see through their deception and emptiness,” the statement read.

“The truth is that the APC administration, having wrecked the country, is resorting to shadow boxing to stay afloat; Nigerians are however, impatient to kick them out.

“Today, many are leaving their ranks in droves. Very soon their party will be empty and its collapse will be loud.

“Having woefully failed to stop the PDP elective national convention, a desperate APC has again failed in another bid to plant seeds of discord within the ranks of our members in the south-west, particularly on issues relating to the outcome of our hugely successful national convention.

“The people of the south-west have, however, seen through the antics of the APC propaganda machine and would not allow themselves be deceived.

“In fretting, the APC does not seem to realize that people in the Southwest are as much victims of its misrule as other Nigerians.”