Army’s invasion of Nnamdi Kanu’s house condemnable – Fayose

Ekiti State governor, Ayodele Fayose has condemned the alleged attack by troops of the Nigerian Army on members of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) in Abia State.

He stated this in Ado-Ekiti yesterday, while fielding questions from newsmen.

Fayose said the FG ought to have waited for the court to pronounce its judgement on the move to revoke Nnamdi Kanu’s bail.

“The invasion is condemnable and the present government is becoming authoritarian. It is proving not to be a peaceful one. The government is also operating double standards. They went to court to revoke his ball and they can’t be patient enough for the court to decide on the matter.

“We need dialogue. People have to ask the FG what the Igbo people have done to deserve all this. Even if they have done anything wrong, they should be forgiven. The matter we have on hand is beyond Kanu,” he stated.

He added that the military’s defence was the same it gave when they attacked Ibrahim el-Zakyzaky in Zaria, Kaduna State.

“Up until now, the man has been in detention and the defence by the military in Kanu’s case is similar and we would not be fooled again. They are also flying a kite that they are clamping down on hate speech, the question is what constitutes hate speech?”, he asked.

“This is nothing but another plot to descend on whoever they perceive as the opposition. As for me, nobody can cage me. The threat of imprisonment or death can not gag me. Their attempt at muzzling the opposition will fail. For me, I will continue to be the voice of the opposition,” he said.