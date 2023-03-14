Asake debuts new single on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon

Asake marked his highly-anticipated debut on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on March 14, 2023, with an electrifying performance of his latest single that left the audience spellbound.

Introduced by host Jimmy Fallon, the Nigerian superstar also treated fans to a medley of his popular hits, cementing his place as a rising star in the global music scene.

The award-winning artist performed his new single ‘Yoga’ which is his first release of 2023 before performing ‘Organise’ off his debut album ‘Mr. Money With The Vibe.’

“Asake’s dazzling performance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon was complemented by The Composers, who provided live instrumentation that added a new dimension to his already impressive act.

The Nigerian artist’s appearance on the show follows in the footsteps of fellow countrymen Burna Boy and Wizkid, who graced the stage in 2022 with their hit songs ‘Last Last’ and ‘Money and Love’.

Asake made waves in 2022 with the release of ‘Omo Ope’ featuring Olamide, which was the first of several hit singles culminating in the release of his record-breaking debut album.

Starting 2023 with the chart-topping single ‘Yoga’, Asake shows no signs of slowing down, teasing an upcoming unreleased track that hints at more domination to come.

Watch the full performance below.