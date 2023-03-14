Tems speaks on bold outfit choice for the 2023 Oscars

Nigerian sensation Tems has defended her view-obstructing dress at the 2023 Oscars and given us some behind-the-scenes insight into her fashion choice.

While Hollywood’s finest graced the event with stunning fashion pieces, Tems donned a custom white sculptural gown complete with a large headpiece that stirred some controversy on social media.

However, in a pre-Oscars interview with Harper’s Bazzar, the Grammy award winner explained that she decided to “go all out” and “make the most” of her first Oscars appearance.

“The dress is also my way of celebrating my work and the people around me, celebrating my country, and celebrating the people that are rooting for me. This dress says ‘Yes, yes, I am here!’,” the singer said.

Read also: Tems' Oscar Awards outfit trends on social media

Tems has been making waves in the music industry, having collaborated with superstars like Beyonce and Rihanna. She sees her success as a sign that she’s on the “right path” and her music is “making some type of impact.” Despite not winning Best Original Song at the Oscars, Tems remains optimistic and sees this as just the beginning of her journey.

So, while her dress may have obstructed some views, there’s no denying that Tems is a force to be reckoned with, and her fashion choice only adds to her unique and vibrant personality.

