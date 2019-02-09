ASUU suspend 3-month old strike, Boko Haram attacks Adamawa town and other stories that made the headlines this week

Here are the top stories that made the headlines this week:

Atiku not Nigerian, caused Ekwueme’s presidential loss in 1999 – Nnamdi Kanu

The self-exiled leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) Nnamdi Kanu stirred another controversy from his hideout, alleging that Atiku Abubakar, the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) is not a citizen of Nigeria but a Cameroonian “indigene.” Kanu said this in a live broadcast on Radio Biafra which commenced 6 p.m. on Saturday last week.

Tinubu resolves Lagos impeachment crisis

The national leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Asiwaju Bola Tinubu and other party chieftains on Sunday resolved the conflict between Governor Akinwunmi Ambode and Lagos State House of Assembly. The resolution was at a Special Governor’s Advisory Committee (GAC) meeting in Marina, Lagos. Ambode, his deputy, Dr (Mrs.) Idiat Adebule, Speaker Mudashiru Obasa, his deputy, Wasiu Esinlokun and Lagos central Leader, Prince Tajudeen Olusi attended the meeting.

Senate withdraws Onnoghen’s case from supreme court

The Nigerian Senate has discontinued the case it filed at the Supreme Court challenging the suspension of Walter Onnoghen as the Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN). Onnoghen was suspended by President Buhari on a directive by the Code of Conduct Tribunal, before which he is standing trial over allegations of fraudulent declaration of assets.

A statement on Monday by Yusuph Olaniyonu, spokesman of Senate President Bukola Saraki, noted that the Senate discontinued the case, which had been slated for hearing on Tuesday, as proof of its trust “in the ability of the National Judicial Council (NJC) to resolve the issues before forthcoming elections.”

I did not call for violence – El-Rufai

Following massive reactions that greeted his statement, Kaduna State Governor Nasir Ahmad El-Rufai has clarified his comments, saying the reactions that followed his comments were false outrage, which he said must stop. In a statement he issued through his media aide, Samuel Aruwan, El-Rufai insisted that his comments were not call for violence, but a powerful defense of Nigeria’s sovereignty.

El-Rufai said he merely stood up for Nigeria’s dignity in the wake of those who would traduce their country and reduce it to the status of a colony in their vain quest for power.

Presidency confirms deaths at Buhari’s campaign rally in Taraba

According to Premium Times, at least three people were reported dead after a stampede at a campaign rally by President Buhari and his party, APC. The rally was held at the Jolly Nyame Stadium in Taraba State. A statement by President Buhari’s spokesperson, Garba Shehu, noted that Mr Buhari “expressed profound sadness over of loss of lives at the All Progressives Congress, APC Presidential Campaign Rally in Jalingo, Taraba State on Thursday.”

Ambode presents 2019 budget of N852.316billion to House of Assembly

Lagos State Governor, Akinwunmi Ambode on Tuesday presented the 2019 budget proposal of N852.316billion to the House of Assembly, with a pledge that it had been carefully prepared to be all-encompassing and dedicated to complete major ongoing projects in the State.

Atiku only got temporary waiver for corruption ban to visit U.S.

According to an exclusive report from Reuters, the visit presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), to Washington two weeks ago to meet with top US diplomats and lawmakers was only possible thanks to a temporary suspension of a travel ban linked to decade-old bribery scandals.

71 retired military generals endorse Buhari for elections

President Buhari on Monday received yet another critical endorsement from 71 retired military generals, who expressed their readiness to work tirelessly toward his re-election in the February 16 general elections. The position of the generals led by Buba Marwa, a retired brigadier general, was made known when they paid a courtesy call on Buhari at the State House, Abuja. Buhari retired as a major general.

Boko Haram attacks Adamawa town

According to The Cable News, suspected members of the Boko Haram sect have attacked a community in Michika local government area of Adamawa state on Monday. A source of The Cable News revealed that the insurgents stormed the town at night. Residents fled into the bush and nearby mountains to avoid the wrath of the insurgents.

ASUU suspend 3-month old strike

The Academic Staff Union of Universities on Thursday suspended its three-month strike following an agreement it reached with the Federal Government. It, however, warned that “this is a suspension, not an outright call-off. If government reneges on our memorandum of agreement, we will embark on another industrial action with full force.”According to reports, lecturers have also been asked to resume on Friday.