Atiku says youths can compete with him in 2023 and we have questions

Apart from Khadijah Òkunnù-Lamidi, who is 38, there is hardly any young Nigerian who has declared intention to wrestle with the likes of Bola Ahmed Tinubu, Atiku Abubakar, to resume in Aso Rock after Muhammadu Buhari steps out in May 2023.

Bola Tinubu’s campaign is underway, and unless there are people who don’t use social media, or watch TV news, or read newspapers, or listen to radio, his intention is clear: he’s not supporting any one but himself to contest in 2023. Even rumours of vice president Yemi Osinbajo’s interest is not enough to sway him.

Tinubu’s intentions are not just clear, he is dotting all the t’s and having all the consultations. His age is not a deterrent, and he even mentioned he is a young Nigerian too. Whatever that means, he will have to explain himself, but we know he doesn’t mean he is young at heart.

Away from that, Atiku has suggested he is not doubling down on the efforts to become president. He seems very confident about winning the ticket of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) and going ahead to win the top seat at Aso Rock.

While answering questions from journalists, the former vice president said, “let the youth compete with me, it’s a democracy.” He was responding to the question: ‘elderly people should allow young people to contest.’ His response was swift and concise.

This negates former president Olusegun Obasanjo’s call to older Nigerians to step down and support the younger generation.

Obasanjo said, “whatever experience and knowledge we have, we should be able to give it to you and you should be able to give it to those coming after you, so that whatever you have, you are passing it down to those who are coming behind and not to start competing with you, but to make you have access to what will make Nigeria better.”

Atiku’s confidence though is receiving comments from different quarters. Rivers Governor Nyesom Wike has disagreed with Atiku that he will always pick the presidential ticket of the PDP.

Wike said the Atiku’s statement amounted to taking convention delegates of the party for granted.

“I didn’t expect him frankly speaking to say that he will always take the ticket of the party. That is going too far and taking the delegates for granted,” he said.

We can only hope he follows a democratic process in picking the presidential ticket. Our questions hinge on age, and whether supporting a younger candidate is a bad idea.

For the former, we have had older presidents across the world lead a country and cause progressive change. So, if the political will is present, we may have an old Nigerian lead this country to that promised land, whose path we have been traveling for 62 whopping years.

Atiku is 75 and claims to have great plans to build Nigeria. But, we have had leaders make promises and laugh at Nigerians after relaxing into the chair.

For the latter, Atiku has showed interest in what young Nigerians are doing. He has advocated increased public and private investment in youth development and empowerment break the vicious circle of illiteracy, unemployment, poverty and insecurity in the nation.

But, this investment does not include supporting a young candidate, who may be better equipped to move Nigeria more steps than he would. He may have to answer these questions.

E get why we dey ask for young candidate, but these men no wan follow us talk!