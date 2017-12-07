Babangida receives Atiku in Minna

A former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar visited former military President, Gen. Ibrahim Babangida (retd), at his home in Minna, Niger, on Thursday.

Why it matters: Atiku had left the ruling All Progressives Congress and defected to the People’s Democratic Party – where he is going to contest for the Presidency in 2019.

Atiku arrived the Minna International Airport at 12:10 p.m. and arrived Babangida’s uphill residence 20 minutes later.

The duo later went into a closed-door meeting in one of the former President’s rooms in the villa.

Those at the meeting included former Niger Governor, Dr Mu’azu Babangida Aliyu, the chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Niger, Barr. Tanko Beji and other party chieftains in the state.

1 Comment

  • Darlinton Chime says:
    December 8, 2017 at 5:24 am

    RED CARD FOR PRESIDENTIAL BID OF A DESPERATE POLITICAL PROSTITUDE ATIKU ABUBAKAR – ATIKU CHANCES OF RULING NAIJA HAS SINCE EXPIRED IN 2003..THOUGH THERE ARE LOT OF MANY NAIJA THAT ARE HELL BENT ON USING ATIKU PRESIDENTIAL BID TO BREATH FRESH AIR AND PAY THEIR CHILDREN SCHOOL FEES

    Reply

