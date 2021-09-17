BBNaija: Saga and Nini may have just signed their eviction warrant

On the show Thursday, Big Brother took the initiative to spice things up himself, and Saga got the worst of it. After revealing Big Brother’s secret task to Nini, Big Brother decided to get back at Saga by revealing a private conversation he had, to all the housemates.

Big Brother replayed the conversation Saga and Nini had about Pere to the whole house, including Pere, and the content of the conversation, to say the least, was not pretty. During the conversation, Saga made some mean remarks about Pere; “He doesn’t have sense, and he keeps trying to instigate things.” He said. He went on and on about how Pere was trying to provoke Nini, and Nini seemed to agree that Pere was always trying to trigger her.

The entire situation seemed really uncomfortable, and the look on Pere’s face as he watched the video said it all. It’s difficult to imagine that the conversation would not have a ripple effect. It’s one thing for Pere to know, it’s a whole other ball game for everyone to know.

The housemates who all probably believe Pere considers Saga a friend, owing to the fact Pere once saved Saga from possible eviction, now know that Saga doesn’t hold him in the same regard. His words seemed vindictive and desperate, and they are evidence of the kind of person Saga is. He now looks like someone who would betray his friends on the whims of silly gossip, and it goes without saying that no one in the house will be able to trust him again.

It is also probable that this whole debacle has made him and Nini easy targets for nominations. The housemates who struggle with reasons to put up other housemates for nomination were given the perfect reason on a silver platter. They could nominate Saga and Nini on that premise, and at this stage, the fans will not hesitate to get rid of them.

Saga’s obsession with Nini had borderline ruined his chances of winning the game show already, but this whole debacle may have eliminated his chances of surviving another week in the house.