#BBNaija: Saga may have just made a rival of his worst nightmare, Pere

Of all the housemates on the Big Brother Naija show this season, the one person that seems relatively unwise to offend is Pere. Since the start of the show, Pere has been the archetype of a Big Brother Naija contestant. He has been a force on the show owing to his peculiar nature. Pere can be described as smart, perceptive, controversial, fun, and sociable. However, the one unique character he possess is his ability to intimidate.

Pere has proven time and again that anyone who gets on his bad side is in for a bumpy ride. He is an imposing figure who has both the moxie and the presence to change the mood in the entire house, and get everyone upset. He also has the brains to do this without jeopardising his chances of winning.

Last night, Saga seemed to have started this bumpy ride with Pere. His words Saturday, to Nini when he berated Pere and called him all sorts, came back hard to bite him. Now, he is stuck with the possibility of rivaling someone he’d rather not. This is particularly true, if you consider that Pere has a strong fanbase outside, in contrast to Saga’s fan strength.

Pere is always instigating things. He is lonely and is exhibiting suicidal behaviours.” Saga said to Nini as they laid in bed laughing, after the Saturday night party. However, during the Sunday night live eviction show, Saga said something entirely different when Ebuka brought up the subject. “Talk to me about Pere.” Ebuka demanded. “Pere is my guy, he is my good friend, but then I don’t always agree with him, but he is my good friend.” Saga said to Ebuka. “Sounds a little different from what you said last night.” Ebuka replied.

The shock on Pere’s face said it all, especially considering that Pere once used his power as head of house to save Saga from possible eviction. It goes without saying that Pere felt betrayed, and since last night, Saga and Nini have been on a mission to do damage control. When Saga conversed with Pere about the whole debacle, he made it more about Maria than Pere himself. He told Pere that he and Nini spoke about his relationship with Maria and some of the toxicities in it.

While deception is part of the game, it’s not a very wise move to play a deceptive game with someone more deceptive than you. Its almost certain now that Saga’s relationship with Pere is broken, and Pere will most likely retaliate, when he learn the truth. However, it would be truly interesting to see if Saga can wiggle his way out of this one unscathed, managing to play the player himself.

Tags: , , , , , , ,

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published.

You may also like

Chinedu Okafor September 13, 2021

Herbert Wigwe wins Leadership Awards’ Banker of the Year

In acknowledgment of his stellar leadership in the market expansion of Sub-Saharan Africa’s largest bank and navigating the challenges posed ...

Chinedu Okafor September 13, 2021

Nickelodeon voted the coolest channel at the Sunday Times Gen-Next Awards

ONLY THE COOLEST PROGRAMMING FOR KIDS ON NICKELODEON CHANNELS THIS SPRING ViacomCBS Networks Africa Kids’ channel, Nickelodeon scooped the Coolest TV Channel ...

Chinedu Okafor September 12, 2021

Fidelity Bank grows PBT by 72.4% for H1 2021 on the Back of Increased Customer Transactions and Improved Operational Efficiency

Leading tier-2 lender, Fidelity Bank Plc has announced a profit before tax of N20.6bn (from N12.0bn in H1 2020) for ...

Chinedu Okafor September 12, 2021

#BBNaija: The excitement over the Cross and Angel ship may be a bit too premature

Last night, the contestants on the Big Brother Naija show were treated to a good time by Big Brother in ...

Chinedu Okafor September 10, 2021

Aspire Coronation Trust (ACT) Foundation to host its 5th Breakfast Dialogue themed “Reimagining the Future of Development: Learn, Adjust, Thrive!”

Seeking to highlight the role of innovation in national development, grant making non-profit organisation, Aspire Coronation Trust (ACT) Foundation is ...

Chinedu Okafor August 4, 2021

#BBNaija: Boma and Pere discuss Angel being a bad match for Sammie, as they plan to shake tables

Since the start of the Big Brother Naija show, the Housemates as it relates to playing the game, have been ...

cool good eh love2 cute confused notgood numb disgusting fail