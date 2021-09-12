BBNaija: The excitement over the Cross and Angel ship may be a bit too premature

Last night, the contestants on the Big Brother Naija show were treated to a good time by Big Brother in his famed Saturday Night party. And as is common knowledge, these parties have been the trigger points to some of the show’s most interesting events.

From finding love to finding a life time rival, there is hardly any sort of drama a little alcohol and a good time in the Big Brother house can’t inspire.

Last night we got a glimpse of yet another alcohol inspired premium TV content. We saw what could potentially be one of the most interesting relationships in the house. Angel and Cross who have been getting cozy with each other all week long, seemingly sealed the deal last night.

They shared a ton of intimate moments together, including a long passionate kiss in their room, cuddling each other all night long, dancing together, and just enjoying each other’s company. Without any prior knowledge, their actions last night would have been able to convince anyone that Angel and Cross share the strongest and most intimate relationship in the house. However, prior to this week, these two were barely even friends.

Their moments last night was cute, to say the least, but its hard to think any of these two are the relationship type. Cross and Angel, as the saying goes, ‘belong to the streets.’ They are two individuals who have expressed through their words and actions, that they are simply in the house for a good time.

Angel has implied on numerous occasions that she is in the house to have fun and win the money, and her care free spirit is evident of this. Cross who claimed to like Saskay, for five weeks now, barely gave her the time of day, but would instead prefer to hang with the guys or groove with other ladies. Their personalities are far from what you would call grounded, and they don’t seem to be the type that can be tied down, for now at least.

So, before excitement erupts, and fans start to sew asoebis and give cute ship names, it would be advisable for said fans to take a deep breath and give this one some thought. The most probable explanation to how close the pair got this week, and how intimate they were last night, would be that they are just enjoying each other’s company. It would be at one’s own sanity to jump ship on the premise of what happened last night.