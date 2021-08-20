#BBNaija6: “Come and take me to mama” Queen tells White Money

It’s the fourth week in the Big Brother Naija Shine Ya Eyes House, and Housemates are beginning to know each other well enough to know the sort of relationship they want to have with the next person.

Some have decided to be rivals, as nothing so far has suggested that they can get along. Some have decided to be indifferent to another, as a difference in personality would make for an awkward relationship. Some have decided to be friends, having formed a rapport from the onset. And some have decided that they want a romantic relationship with a fellow Housemate.

For White Money, and Queen who have been inseparable since the week began, it’s uncertain what they are or what they want from each other. They sometimes look like good friends who enjoy each other’s company, and nothing more, and other times they look like the cutest couple in the House, sharing moments you would expect from those in a ship. This morning, while the Housemates did their chores, the pair looked like the latter.

While on kitchen duties this morning, Queen and White Money joked about taking their relationship to the next level. “Come and take me to mama.” Queen suggested, to which White Money replied: “With joy she will accept you.” It was one of those heart warming moments they have been sharing all week. The kind of moments that have kept shippers all night thinking of whether the White Money, Queen ship will finally set sail.

They also spoke about how if they eventually followed through, it would be a celebrity marriage, Queen expressed her concern about the strength of relationships that are formed by two celebrities. She noted that from what she has seen, celebrity marriages don’t last. When she was done with her chores, she went to take her bath, but not before asking White Money to giver her a kiss.

Given White Money’s personality, it’s hard seeing him make something of the spark between them. He seems focused and too open minded to be tied down, but in the end he is human, with a range of emotions, so it’s possible that he and Queen end up becoming an item.

Tags: , , , , ,

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published.

You may also like

Chinedu Okafor August 20, 2021

Elixir Band, Update Vibes need fan votes to make it to Trophy Extra Special Band Season 2 finale

With just one round left before the grand finale, the competition on the penultimate episode of Trophy Extra Special Band ...

Chinedu Okafor August 19, 2021

#BBNaija: JMK and Angel plan to shake some relationships before the week is over

The new Housemate JMK, alongside her new confidant, Angel, had a few conversations about the future of their stay in ...

Chinedu Okafor August 18, 2021

#BBNaijaShineYourEyes: Angel tells Michael to pick her for a genuine relationship

Angel, since getting into the Big Brother Naija House, has truly been a fascinating character. Some of the best attributes ...

Chinedu Okafor August 18, 2021

#BBNaijaShineYourEyes: Which cute couple is next to emerge from the ‘Shine Ya Eyes’ house?

It’s week four in the Big Brother Naija House, and the one relationship between Emmanuel and Liquorose. fans of the ...

Op-Ed Editor August 17, 2021

On BET Africa’s Isono, Sarah & Vorster team up to destroy Mother Mary

This August, BET Africa (DStv channel 129, GOtv Channel 21) is thrilled to expand the riveting storyline, and welcomes back seasoned ...

Chinedu Okafor August 17, 2021

#BBNaijaShineYourEyes: White Money makes ‘revelation’ about his billionaire father

Last night saw a whirl wind of emotions in the Big Brother Naija House; one that somehow managed to suck ...

cool good eh love2 cute confused notgood numb disgusting fail