BBNaija6: “Come and take me to mama” Queen tells White Money

It’s the fourth week in the Big Brother Naija Shine Ya Eyes House, and Housemates are beginning to know each other well enough to know the sort of relationship they want to have with the next person.

Some have decided to be rivals, as nothing so far has suggested that they can get along. Some have decided to be indifferent to another, as a difference in personality would make for an awkward relationship. Some have decided to be friends, having formed a rapport from the onset. And some have decided that they want a romantic relationship with a fellow Housemate.

For White Money, and Queen who have been inseparable since the week began, it’s uncertain what they are or what they want from each other. They sometimes look like good friends who enjoy each other’s company, and nothing more, and other times they look like the cutest couple in the House, sharing moments you would expect from those in a ship. This morning, while the Housemates did their chores, the pair looked like the latter.

While on kitchen duties this morning, Queen and White Money joked about taking their relationship to the next level. “Come and take me to mama.” Queen suggested, to which White Money replied: “With joy she will accept you.” It was one of those heart warming moments they have been sharing all week. The kind of moments that have kept shippers all night thinking of whether the White Money, Queen ship will finally set sail.

They also spoke about how if they eventually followed through, it would be a celebrity marriage, Queen expressed her concern about the strength of relationships that are formed by two celebrities. She noted that from what she has seen, celebrity marriages don’t last. When she was done with her chores, she went to take her bath, but not before asking White Money to giver her a kiss.

Given White Money’s personality, it’s hard seeing him make something of the spark between them. He seems focused and too open minded to be tied down, but in the end he is human, with a range of emotions, so it’s possible that he and Queen end up becoming an item.