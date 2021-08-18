BBNaijaShineYourEyes: Which cute couple is next to emerge from the ‘Shine Ya Eyes’ house?

It’s week four in the Big Brother Naija House, and the one relationship between Emmanuel and Liquorose. fans of the show are yet to get another dose of relationships content in the House. The irony of the state of romantic affairs in the House, is, the number of attractions that exist, and how unwilling the Housemates are to truly pursue these emotions.

So many of the Housemates have shown that they have feelings for a fellow Housemate, but it would seem that they are scared of acting on it. Or rather, the feeling is not being reciprocated. The question now is, which couple will be the first to crack, which pair is going to let their guard down first, and give the audience what they have been itching to see.

Nini and Saga, are a semi-likely pair to take the next step in their relationship. While Saga has made his feelings for Nini clearly known, Nini is still trying to play it safe or simply doesn’t feel the same way about him. The issue is that they are already built like a couple. They spend all day with each other, and sleep on the same bed. That right there is already a good recipe for a relationship in the BBN House. The only two things missing, is an official declaration of their feelings and the full display of romantic and intimate moments between them.

Queen and White Money, are a rather unlikely pair to get together. There is some connection between them, especially since two days ago when White Money laid some guru like wisdom on her. Every since then, the two seem inseparable, and down right cute together. The only issue is White Money seems disinterested in any relationship. His eyes are on the prize and he has been careful enough not to get distracted.

We only have a day of mushy and playful moments to go by, but if last night was indicative of anything, its the fact that Saskay and Cross would make a cute couple. This one is still out in the open, as Saskay is difficult to predict. She could like Cross or maybe she just thinks of him as a friend, who knows? Only Saskay can say. But one thing is for certain, and that is the cuteness overload this two would create, seeing as they both are free spirited individuals.

And finally we have the duo of Michael and Angel. Since Michael entered the House, Angel has shown same attraction towards him, and last Saturday, they were this close to sharing a kiss. However, because of the bro code, Michael has decided to leave it be. He recognizes that Sammie was with Angel first, and has decided not to intrude. There is also his thing with Jackie B, which seems to have fallen apart. Regardless, the pair of Angel and Michael seem to have a better connection than the pair of Angel and Sammie, and Michael and Jackie B.

Is Emmarose going to be the only ship we see this season, or is something else on the horizon? These Housemates have been careful enough to determine who they vibe with. Many brewing relationships have already fallen apart, proving that these Housemates will not mess with their emotions just to deliver content, which in retrospect could also mean that any relationship that emerges from this season would most likely be real.