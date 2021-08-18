Reddington Zaine Laboratory creates additional COVID testing centres for travelling Nigerians

As the world begins to recover from the adverse impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, various measures have been adopted by different Governments to ensure safety of their citizens. Several countries including the UK, USA, Canada, UAE, Qatar, Turkey, Ghana, the European Union etc now require a NEGATIVE COVID-19 TEST as part of the travel requirements for entry into their countries.

To facilitate this process for Air Travellers, Reddington Zaine laboratory has increased the number of its COVID-19 PCR Test Centres in Lagos including a centre in Ibadan.

Interested individuals can now get their samples collected by visiting any of the Laboratory’s 24-hour facility close to home or workplace at the following locations:

1. Victoria Island 

2. Lekki 

3. Victoria Garden City 

  • VGC, Lekki

4. Ikeja 

5. Surulere 

  • Teslim Balogun Stadium, Western Avenue Surulere (Car Park Zone)

6. Yaba

8. Ibadan 

  • 29, Awolowo Avenue, Opposite Dominion Pizza, Bodija
  • Reddington also offers Home services and Drive-through options to provide customers
  • with a more convenient testing experience.

What’s more? 

Test results are ready 24 hours after samples are collected.

The 7th Day post-arrival in Nigeria COVID-19 Test is also offered at Reddington Zaine

On your return journey to Nigeria, please select Reddington Zaine Laboratory on the Lagos State Biobank (LSB) list of Laboratories when completing the NCDC Travel Portal on the internet.

To take advantage of any of the services offered by Reddington Zaine Laboratory, simply call any of their Helplines on: 0806134872508061348550 or 08132182499 (Ibadan)

— 

Sola Oluwole, MD, MSPH Medical Director Reddington Zaine Laboratory & Armoured Shield Medical Centre 6b Bendel Close, off Bishop Aboyade Street Victoria Island, Lagos Tel: 07025005460 Whatsapp 09039918530

