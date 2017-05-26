10 things to expect at the Heineken Champions League finale party

It’s just a few days left to experience the UEFA Champions League Finale in Cardiff, and as always Heineken wants you to #ChampionTheMatch.
In its tradition, the Heineken is set to host football fans to a VVIP UCL experience in a world class Heineken® atmosphere.
Here is a preview of what to expect on Saturday, June 3, 2017, as Juventus play Real Madrid in the UCL finals.
- Someone to ensure you have the best Champions League Finale experience:
- Supply of unlimited quality
- How About a selfie lesson from…
- Nahhh! You got to put a smile on it.
- Unlimited fun
- Halftime will be lit
- Maybe way too lit
- This might be your face when it gets to penalties?
- And if your team wins! Oh wait, is that Kelechi on the dance floor?
- Of course, unlimited Heineken.
Now you know you can only enjoy a unique UCL final match viewing experience with Heineken! Follow @Heineken_ng on Twitter and @Heinekenng on Instagram for more updates.
Follow @ynaija on Twitter