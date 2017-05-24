The Big 5: These are the stories you should be monitoring today

These are the top five stories you should be monitoring today.

1. Airforce Personnel invade UNIOSUN, students, lecturers injured

Men of the Nigerian Airforce have reportedly invaded the University of Osun State, dealing blows with weapons on students and lecturers on the campus. 11 students are reported injured.

2. Coup rumours are real – Pilgrim boss

Executive Secretary, Nigerian Christian Pilgrim Commission (NCPC), Rev. Tor Uja, has urged Christians to kick against a military coup.

3. Ex-naval chief, others in trouble for N62.8 bn fraud

The Nation repots that seven officers, a retired Rear Admiral and five businessmen have been indicted for allegedly diverting funds to the tune of N62.8billion belonging to the Nigerian Navy.

4. Who is Salman Abedi? The suicide bomber responsible for the Manchester attack.

British Prime Minister, Theresa May announced on Tuesday that the UK’s terror alert level has been raised from ‘severe’ to ‘critical’ following a terrorist attack that killed 22 including an eight-year-old girl and left over 100 injured after an Ariana Grande concert at the Manchester Arena.

5. Buhari’s media aide, Femi Adesina, speaks on coup rumours.

The Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, has asked Nigerians to disregard media reports on coup plot.