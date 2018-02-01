The Big 5: Suicide bomber attacks IDP camp, Senate summons IGP over Benue killings, and other top stories

These are the top five stories from Nigeria that you should be monitoring.

About five people have been killed after a suicide bomber attacked an internally displaced persons (IDPs) camp in Maiduguri, the Borno State capital, on Wednesday.

Chairman, Borno State Emergency Management Agency, Mr. Ahmed Satomi, told journalists that at the Dalori IDP camp five persons were killed in an explosion while 39 others were injured.

Ekiti state governor, Ayodele Fayose has said his predecessor, Kayode Fayemi and the APC are frustrating his efforts to pay workers’ salary arrears.

The Senate has summoned the Inspector-General of Police, Ibrahim Idris, for alleged non-compliance with a directive by the lawmakers to arrest and prosecute the suspected herdsmen who attacked communities in Benue State, killing 73 people.

President Muhammadu Buhari has mandated ministers to give account of their stewardship at the weekly cabinet meetings.

Ministers have since last week been explaining to the Federal Executive Council how funds released so far to their respective ministries were being spent.

And now stories from around the world…

FBI Director Christopher Wray publicly clashed with President Donald Trump on Wednesday over a controversial Republican intelligence memo, furthering the rift between the President and the agency investigating ties between his campaign and Russia.

Australian intelligence officers have delivered safes to two offices of the country’s national broadcaster to secure top secret Cabinet documents that were accidentally sold in second-hand furniture.

The Australian government is investigating the discovery of thousands of files, dating back 10 years and spanning five governments, in filing drawers at a furniture store in the Australian capital of Canberra.

The Trump administration has extended temporary protection for nearly 7,000 Syrians in living in the US as war continues to ravage their country.

They were shielded from deportation under a humanitarian programme, Temporary Protected Status (TPS).

The president has cancelled TPS programmes for various countries in recent months, affecting immigrants from El Salvador, Haiti and Nicaragua.

Facebook’s overhaul of its News Feed has reduced the amount of time people spend on the site and contributed to a quarterly decline in users in the US and Canada, the social network said.

The firm has been making the changes amid increasing scrutiny of its ad business, role in political campaigns and broader social impact.

The number of known sexual abuse victims of former USA Gymnastics doctor Larry Nassar has grown to 265, a Michigan judge has said.

At least 65 victims are set to confront Nassar, 54, in court this week in the last of three sentencing hearings, prosecutors say.

He was sentenced last week to 40 to 175 years in prison after nearly 160 women testified that he had molested them.