See 10 popular billboards in Osun

Billboards are considered one of the biggest parts of the traditional advertising market, and they engage potential customers. Today, billboard advertising is as important as it’s ever been.

Billboard advertisements are designed to catch a person’s attention and create a memorable impression quickly, leaving the reader thinking about the advertisement after they have driven or walked past it. They have to be readable in a very short time because they are usually read while in motion.

It is for this we listed the most popular billboards in Osun to place your ads and run your campaigns:

Unipole, Obafemi Awolowo way

2. Unipole, Gbogan-Oshogbo Road

3. 48 Sheet – Lagere roundabout, Iie-Ife

4. Unipole, along Imo Road

5. 48 Sheet, inside Alamisi Market, Ikirun

6. 98 sheet, along Gbogan-Oshogbo express

7. 96 sheet, along Ìbàdàn-Ìfẹ́ road

8. Unipole, along Ede-Akoda road

9. Unipole along Ibadan – Osogbo Expressway

10. 96 Sheet, Osun-Ilesha Ita Balogun Road

Unipole, Obafemi Awolowo way

This large Unipole billboard is located at Olusegun Obasanjo Way before Technical facing human and vehicular traffic To Okefia, Osogbo.

Unipole, Gbogan-Oshogbo Road

This billboard meets traveller’s and locals too. It is located along Gbogan-Oshogbo Road by Oshogbo International School facing movements from Oshogbo and inwards Oshogbo.

48 Sheet – Lagere roundabout, Ile-Ife

Lagere is a highly commercialised area, and sees traffic towards and from Ilesha. The billboard is located at the roundabout that leads to Ondo road, Modakeke, inwards Ooni’s place and towards Mayfair.

Unipole, along Imo Road

This is a Unipole billboard, located by St Lawrence Grammar School facing traffic From Express.

48 Sheet, inside Alamisi Market, Ikirun

This billboards location inside the Alamisi Market makes it visibility to locals and people from neighbouring towns who trade and buy at the market.

96 sheet, along Gbogan-Oshogbo express

This 96 sheet is located along Gbongan-Oshogbo road by the fly over after Atoja government High School before the state civil service commission FTT Ola Iya Roundabout.

96 sheet, along Ìbàdàn-Ìfẹ́ road

This is a 96 Sheet billboard located at Ilé-Ifè, alongIbadan Ile-Ife road FTT O.U.I. Oduduwa Roundabout, opposite Glory 2 Glory Supermarket. It meets traffic inwards and outwards Ilé-Ifè.

Unipole, along Ede-Akoda road

The Ede Unipole billboard is located along Ede-Akoda road, opposite Adventist School FTF Akonda.

Unipole along Ibadan – Osogbo Expressway

The Ìbàdàn-Oshogbo express sees hundreds of vehicular movement every day. The billboard, therefore, meets thousands of commuters, both travellers and locals who use that route.

96 Sheet Osun-Ilesha Ita Balogun Road

This 96 Sheet billboard is located at Osun-Ilesha Ita Balogun Road Before Ilesha expressway, opposite Isalo Marble Works FTT Express.