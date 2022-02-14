‘NNPC yet to withdraw dirty fuel from stations’ | 5 Things That Should Matter Today

Across Nigeria’s 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory, these are the five top news stories you shouldn’t miss:

ASUU’s suspense keep students on their feet

The Federal Government, parents and students were kept in suspense last night by the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU), as the Federal Ministry of Education and the National Universities Commission scheduled a meeting for today.

The government also plans another meeting with ASUU leaders during the week to resume talks on the lecturers’ demands.

#EndSARS: FG accuses Twitter of double standards

The Federal Government Sunday, renewed its battle with Twitter. It accused the micro-blogging platform of double standards in its reaction to the 2020 #EndSARS protest in Nigeria and the ongoing truckers’ protests in Canada.

Minister of Information, Culture and Tourism Lai Mohammed said, “Recall also that Twitter actively supported the #EndSARS protesters and even helped them to raise funds while GoFundMe was used to raise funds for the protests.. The entities are now rushing to distance themselves from the protesters in Canada and even denying them the use of their platforms.”

Youths vow to actualise Yahaya Bello’s Presidency

Youths Saturday, converged on Gombe to launch the Governor Yahaya Bello’s Rescue Nigeria Mission (RENMISS) and to galvanise support for the Kogi governor, ahead of the 2023 presidential election.

The youths, who were in Kano last week, insisted Governor Bello must contest the presidency, assuring him of 30 million ‘conservative’ votes across the length and breadth of Nigeria.

NNPC yet to withdraw dirty fuel from petrol stations

Petroleum marketers Sunday, said the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) Limited is yet to evacuate adulterated petroleum from fuel stations as motorists struggle to fuel their cars.

The Independent Petroleum Marketers Association of Nigeria (IPMAN), whose members retail over 90 per cent of the products used in the country, said, according to The Guardian that petrol marketers are running at a loss, while consultants are working to determine the volume of the dirty fuels still in tanks.

Ogun receives FG’s support to boost ‘Adire’ production

The Federal Government at the weekend announced its support for the production of local fabrics, popularly known as ‘Adire’ in Ogun.

The support, which came through the Office of the Vice President on Shared Facility, will further boost efforts by the Ogun government to develop the Adire local fabric and make it a global brand.