These #oppression stories are not what we need right now

It is Valentine’s Day, so love is supposedly in the air. Fortunately for global peace, this year’s Valentine’s Day falls on a Monday, and we’re excited. We know Nigerians will tamper with this peace later in the evening, but at least we have some fresh air during the day.

Valentine’s Day used to be Valentine’s Day – when people shared love to neighbours, friends, family members, and people they never met earlier. These days, it is about erotic love, sex, expensive dates, and hypertensive moments over exchange of gifts.

It is manifesting again, and attempting to stop people from doing what it is they like to do today is like trying to walk close to a volcano. The reactions will be fiery.

Before today, #Breakfaststories trended. It gave people the opportunity to talk about what their partners did to them, and the eventual break up. From heartbreaking to sad to questionable to illogical to radical, the stories made people lose more hope in starting a relationship. People even lost hope in getting into a relationship before Valentine’s Day.

#Oppression is the trend today. This time, singletons are bantering over whose ‘social media perceived’ beautiful relationship is admirable, whose is fake, and whose should be disregarded. The bantering parties do not live with these people, but they know a lot from just pictures on Instagram and Twitter.

“God When” would have been the anthem used to post about these ‘oppressive’ social media posts, but it is something else and there are interesting stories. We found some interesting ones for you:

“Just randomly remembered one guy that said he wasn’t even mad his girlfriend left him for another guy, moved to Canada and they are now happily married while he was still somewhere in Abeokuta looking for where to charge his phone coz no light for three days 😭” – @Tunde_OD.

“These ones here don’t joke with valentine’s day o. See flowers here and there 😃” – @Ola_Pampam.

“Good Morning to all those who woke up with a loved one in their beds today lol and got or wld b getting valentine gift today … d rest of u cn get it from Jupiter lol 😂 #ValentinesDay2022” – @No_Gag_Reflex.

“Happy valentines day to the oppressors trying to oppress us with #oppressionPlease remember that Jesus should be at the center of it all” – @KwanieYor

Interesting stories, but we will insist that Valentine’s Day goes back to being the day when people share genuine love, to people who need the love, and people who we should be sharing love with.

We want to say “Happy Valentine”, but we will prefer you go to Aphrodite to collect the wish. We will only hope you really share love – not unprotected sex – today.