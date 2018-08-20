Biola Alabi Media partners with Slum2School for an unforgettable experience

Biola Alabi Media, the producers of Lara & the Beat partnered with Slum2School Foundation to treat 50 children and 20 volunteers to an unforgettable experience as they had Pizza and Ice cream courtesy of Dominos & Coldstone after they watched the movie Lara & the Beat.

According to the Executive Producer of the movie, Biola Alabi, “We are really excited to partner with Slum2School and give the children an opportunity to watch our latest movie – Lara & the Beat, where they can learn the importance of friendship, financial literacy and civic duties as well as love.”

Speaking on the partnership, the founder of Slum2School, Otto Orondaam expressed his excitement as well, “We are truly appreciative towards this very kind gesture from the Biola Alabi Media team, to host 50 children and 20 volunteers from our foundation – especially now that the kids are on vacation from school.”

Orondaam also added that “it’s a great and educative way to teach the kids at an early age the importance of all the values that were shown in the movie.”

Other attendees for the movie screening were Tosin Coker, Director of Lara & the Beat and CEO of Skylar Films and Nimi Akinkugbe, financial expert and CEO of Bestman Games Limited who shared their expertise knowledge to inspire the children in the various industries.