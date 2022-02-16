Bistro At The Theatre: Come experience fine dining and theatrical display

Bistro At The Theatre: #BistroXTheatre is “dinner theatre” (fine dining and theatrical display) of music, dance performance, ensembles, etc. Centered on the value of Love and service for Country.

This show is in tuned with the celebration of LOVE (Valentine) and is fashioned for everyone – lovers, couples, families, friends, etc., and across all works of life. Come and have a taste of our delicious cuisines while enjoying the musical and eccentric performance from the cast and crew.

Date: February 18, 2022

Time: 6:30pm

Tickets are available on sales right now. We would love to treat you to a long lasting experience!