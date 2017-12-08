Bode George withdraws from PDP Chairmanship race

A member of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Board of Trustees, Chief Bode George, has withdrawn from the PDP Chairmanship run.

George made this announcement at a conference in Abuja, raising concerns about the fallout of the outcome of the convention.

Bode George, Uche Secondus, Raymond Dokpesi and six others were cleared for the campaign at the national convention of the party set to hold in Abuja tomorrow.