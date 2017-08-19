BREAKING: Buhari arrives Nigeria after 103 days abroad

President Muhammadu Buhari has arrived Nigeria after spending 103 days abroad.

He was received by top government officials led by the Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo.

Buhari took the National salute but failed to inspect the guard of honour, before proceeding to the presidential lodge with dignitaries.

The President's plane has landed at the Presidential Wing of the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja. 4.36pm. — Presidency Nigeria (@NGRPresident) August 19, 2017

