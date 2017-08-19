Buhari’s return has nothing to do with protests – Adesina

Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina has said that President Muhammadu Buhari’s return has nothing to with the protests.

While speaking with reporters at the airport, Adesina said he and some presidential aides knew about his return some days back.

He said, “The return of the President has nothing to do with the protest. It is about continuing with the work he started. Some of us knew about his return some days back.

“Remember that the Acting President held on effectively and they will continue the work together.”