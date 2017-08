Acting President Yemi Osinbajo is currently at the Presidential Wing of the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja to receive President Muhammadu Buhari.

Governors at the airport include Imo State Governor, Rochas Okorocha; Bauchi State Governor, Mohammed Abubakar; as well as members of the Federal Executive Council.

Presidential aides, Femi Adesina and Garba Shehu are also on ground.

Details later…