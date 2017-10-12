BREAKING: I approved NNPC joint venture contracts – Osinbajo

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo has said he approved contracts of the Nigeria National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) while he was acting President.

Background:

Osinbajo’s response:

Spokesman of the Vice-President, Laolu Akande in a series of tweets on Thursday Osinbajo approved the contracts.

He said this was to deal with a huge backlog of unpaid cash calls and incentivise investments.

“In response to media inquiries on NNPC joint venture financing, VP Osinbajo, as Ag President approved recommendations after due diligence & adherence to established procedure. Action necessary to deal with huge backlog of unpaid cash calls which Buhari adm. inherited and also to incentivize much needed  fresh investments in the oil & gas sector,” he tweeted.

