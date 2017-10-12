BREAKING: I approved NNPC joint venture contracts – Osinbajo

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo has said he approved contracts of the Nigeria National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) while he was acting President.
Background:
- Minister of State for Petroleum, Ibe Kachikwu had written a memo to President Muhammadu Buhari, where he accused Baru of $26bn contract scam.
- Kachikwu also accused the NNPC boss of insubordination and sidelining him from important decisions.
- Following the leakage of the memo, President Buhari had held a meeting with the Minister at the Presidential Villa.
- Baru had also responded to the allegations, stating that no law mandates him to discuss contracts with Kachikwu.
- The NNPC later said Vice President Yemi Osinbajo approved the contracts while President Muhammadu Buhari was on medical leave.
Osinbajo’s response:
Spokesman of the Vice-President, Laolu Akande in a series of tweets on Thursday Osinbajo approved the contracts.
He said this was to deal with a huge backlog of unpaid cash calls and incentivise investments.
“In response to media inquiries on NNPC joint venture financing, VP Osinbajo, as Ag President approved recommendations after due diligence & adherence to established procedure. Action necessary to deal with huge backlog of unpaid cash calls which Buhari adm. inherited and also to incentivize much needed fresh investments in the oil & gas sector,” he tweeted.
