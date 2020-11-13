Brymo infuriates fans with tweet on Nigerian albums but here’s what we think

It’s always intriguing to see that thousands of people can have a conversation or an argument about a person over a single comment said person made, but such is the power of Twitter, and there is no one in the world that yields this power more cleverly than public figures.

While Davido, is trending on Twitter Friday, following the release of his new studio album; A Better Time, fellow singer and Afro Beat artiste, Brymo, is trending because of a tweet he put out, which many believe was provoked by the release of Davido’s album, and the subsequent attention it’s getting.

In Brymo tweet, he reminds his followers of his strong feeling that his album; Yellow, is still the Best Album of the Year, making social media users wonder why he would highlight this on the same day everyone is talking about Davido’s album.

To be honest, an indepth look into his tweet makes it easy to see why many people on Twitter have dismissed his tweet as jealousy.

However, the radiance of Brymo’s sound and the all round talent of the artiste is at this point undeniable. Brymo has proved that he is one of the most (if not the most) talented Afro beats lyricist in the country, and his music transcends main stream sounds, looking instead to drag in the sort of audience that sought a deeper meaning to the music they listen to.

While Brymo may be subjectively right, he’s objectively is not. Music nowadays goes beyond just talent and subliminals, sometimes even mere hype and the sheer marketability of an artiste goes a long way, and no Nigerian musician is more marketable than Davido.

In our opinion, Brymo should keep doing him, it was working and it will continue to work. His music is excellent and he should let his works do the talking.

These Twitter rants and subtle jabs at other artiste will do nothing more than expose him to the harsh terrains of the Twitter war zone. I mean, just minutes after putting out this tweet people are dragging him on Twitter harder than a parent dragging their stubborn child to school.

