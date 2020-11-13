Deep Dive: Erica as an ambassador for alcoholic brands; an irony or a masterstroke?

It’s no secret how depressing it was for fans of Erica to watch her leave the house mid way into the Big Brother Naija Lockdown show this season and the outrage that was generally felt shifted the paradigm of the show.

Popular opinion geared towards the idea that she was the most interesting contender this season, which made her disqualification the most pivotal and controversial moment of this season’s show.

But in the end it wasn’t all bad, as a matter of fact it wasn’t bad at all for the actress. Since her disqualification, her star power has managed to attract arguably the most vibrant fanbase this year, rivaling the legion of stans last season’s juggernauts Tacha and Mercy have.

There was also a gofund me set up for her where fans were able to raise around $70,000 for her. She’s gone on to land a number of endorsements and even reintroduced her short film to the world, reiterating her intentions of being a major player in the movie industry.

However, many would not forget that fateful night, when a belly full of alcohol made her behave less than she would have loved to. It therefore, makes it interesting to see that the actress who experienced her lowest moment on TV because of an overdose on alcohol is now a proud ambassador of one of the country’s biggest alcohol brand.

Erica made the revelation on her her being new face of Legend Extra Stout and Star Radler on Thursday and the irony appears unprecedented. On one hand, you have an housemate who went through adversity because of a drunken tirade now being paid to represent an alcoholic brand.



On the other hand, it may look uncertain to many that she can effectively sell the concept of drinking responsibly.

The move will definitely raise eyebrows but she has most likely learnt from her mistakes since leaving the house.

In of all these, one cannot but wonder if this is a brilliant marketing strategy on the part the alcohol brand; seeking to capitalise on the grass to grace sentiment or just a random decision fueled by a need to leverage the popularity of ex-housemates.