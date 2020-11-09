Buba Galadima may be described as a “bitter old man,” but he has a point

According to recent reports, a former ally of President Muhammadu Buhari, Buba Galadima, Sunday, has said the Buhari regime is setting the stage for a revolution.



Mr. Galadima stated this during an interview with journalists, and his statement has since sparked divergent reactions among Nigerians, with some describing him as a “bitter old man.”

According to the former scribe of The Buhari Organisation (TBO):

“When #EndSARS started, they didn’t know that the sons and daughters of average Nigerians, who could not get food to eat, (could) make them lose sleep. And they’ve just seen a tip of the iceberg.

“They are leading this country into a revolution that they don’t want to accept. They are the people causing the revolution by excluding, disenfranchising people not on the basis of competence but on the basis of ‘they don’t belong’. That is why we need a leader that is a large-hearted Nigerian who will carry us all along, not because he is an Idoma man or a Bade man.”

Mr Galadima may be seen by some as a bitter old man for what he said; he has, however, stated the obvious. Recent events around the #EndSARS protest seems to be pointing towards a second wave that could lead to something worse with the way the government is handling the issue.

It would be recalled that in the wake of the #EndSARS protest, aggrieved young Nigerians took to the streets, calling on the government to put an end to police brutality, extortions and extra-judicial killings of young people. Unfortunately, the outcome became more or less what can be described as ‘adding insult to injury’ as their effort was met with more brutality and oppression. Sadly, several youths got killed while some others received and are still receiving death threats.

It is even more worrisome that despite setting up a judicial panel to investigate the cases of police brutality and the #LekkiMassacre that left many young Nigerians dead, the government is still bent on frustrating the youth for exercising their fundamental rights to peaceful protest.

Some promoters of the #EndSARS protests even had their accounts frozen by the government, while others had their passports seized. Several others have also been arrested just for exercising their fundamental rights.

Just last Saturday, 15 armed policemen were reported to have arrested Eromosele Adene, a promoter of the #EndSARS protest, after they allegedly invaded his apartment on Adeleke Street, in the Allen area of Ikeja, Lagos.

Not only have these events infuriated the youth further, they have also caused more uproar across the country. Should care be thrown to the wind, things just might escalate as Galadima said; especially if the authorities continue with these unnecessary punitive measures against the youth.