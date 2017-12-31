Buhari to address Nigerians on Monday

President Muhammadu Buhari will on Monday make a national broadcast to Nigerians for the New Year.

Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu in a statement on Sunday said Buhari will address Nigerians at 7am.

The statement read, “On the occasion of the 2018 New Year, President Muhammadu Buhari will make a national broadcast tomorrow, January 1, 2018, at 7 am.

“Television and radio stations are enjoined to hook up to the network services of the Nigerian Television Authority and Radio Nigeria for the broadcast.”

