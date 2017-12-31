World football legend emerges Liberia’s President; Mourinho can’t find his magic touch | Here are 2017’s last week’s winners and losers

This should be very straightforward. No group of persons have been as consistent in repeating public relations disasters month-on-month throughout 2017 as the Buhari administration. There have been some wins this – Ease of Doing business rankings and all – but communication with Nigerians have been absolutely shambolic.

There’s more to be said about them but first, here are the deserved Winners in the last week of 2017.

WINNERS

Davido

As concerts go, the 30BillionConcert could have been better but it did not disappoint in delivering on the expectations of attendees. Wizkid was on stage, and there was a special reunion of the Mo’Hits crew, taking us back to the days of their greatest hits.

Overall, the concert was good enough to attract a certain curious scrawler of tweet trends.

[In case you missed it]: “The Thread: “It was more like a jamboree” | Everything Nigerians hated about Davido’s #30BillionConcert”

George Weah

In 2005, he was deemed uneducated not savvy enough to lead a recovering nation. 12 years later and with a Masters Degree, 51-year-old Weah has become the leader of the 16 million strong West African nation.

We knew George Weah way before he became President-elect of Liberia 🇱🇷 😃😃😃 Congrats to the PSG and world football legend on the latest chapter of his brilliant career!!! pic.twitter.com/19sYefLzZg — PSG English (@PSG_English) December 28, 2017

He will be handed over to by Ellen Johnson Sirleaf, to facilitate the first democratic transition of power in the country in four decades.

Pep Guardiola

Whatever happens in May 2018, Pep Guardiola will have changed the Premier League. 19 consecutive League victories is unprecedented in England but if anyone could do it, surely it had to be he who last did it at Bayern Munich. City has been so good this half season that if the trophy was given for a calendar year, they would have been Champions of 2017.

Maikanti Baru

The NNPC and Federal Government have made a point of maintaining the pump price of petrol in the country. It has not been successful as the product continues to sell for between N250 and N400.

Yet, Baru can be encouraged for his efforts this week, particularly the Christmas day bust of illegal reservoir operators in Abuja.

Nigeria Stock Exchange

The NSE was listed by S&P Dow Jones as being one of the best five performing stock exchange markets globally. There are questions to be answered as to the Oando PLC audit and the tensions between Finance Minister, Kemi Adeosun, and suspended DG of the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), Ibrahim Gwarzo.

LOSERS

Muhammadu Buhari

Who is in charge of the Nigerian government? This has been a relevant question since before President Buhari went on his first medical vacation in January this year. An unenviable catalogue of ridiculous gaffes has exposed his administration as being not under his control.

This week began with a screening of his ‘softer side’ – a horrible waste of time – in the midst of a depressing nationwide fuel crisis and culminates in the appointment of at least 4 dead persons on the boards of agencies. Don’t expect any consequences.

Garba Shehu

Mallam Shehu has defended the release of the list of dead and living appointees, claiming it’s no big deal. But he is terribly wrong because the Nigerian people have no business being told stories about a list compiled in 2015 for political purposes. To do so is to abuse the idea behind constituting a board, namely, a group of trustees who will dutifully oversee bureaucratic affairs and guarantee good performance.

[Read also]: “The Thread: “Buhari is President of both the living and the dead” | TwitterNG reacts to Buhari appointing dead people”

By moving to defend the Buhari’s latest show of incompetence, the professionalism and credibility long ascribed to Mallam Shehu continue to diminish.

Joseph Boakai

He just could not match the enthusiasm that the Liberian people had for George Oppong Weah. After serving as Vice President under Ellen Johnson Sirleaf, Mr Boakai represented the face of the establishment but the majority of the 750,000 voters who came out for the runoff were staunchly behind Weah. It should be retirement now for the 72-year-old Boakai

Jose Mourinho

Manchester United have drawn 2017 to an end. Literally.

Mourinho’s men have run out of creative ideas on the pitch and the reality of three successive draws is that it is now definitely impossible to catch their noisy neighbours. Mou has blamed everything from match officials, to the spending power of other clubs – despite £300 spent over 2 seasons – but not himself. Has he lost his dressing room?