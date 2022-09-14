Burna Boy, Tems nominated for BET Hip-Hop Awards

Burna Boy and Tems, two big names in Nigerian music, have been nominated for the 17th BET Hip-Hop Awards, which will be held in Atlanta, Georgia, on September 30, 2022.

The list of nominees, which came out on Monday, recognized hip hop music from the past year in 17 different categories. It was put together by a voting academy of respected music industry insiders.

Read also: “Free Mind” by Tems and “Last Last” by Burna Boy both hit new highs on the Billboard Hot 100

Burna Boy’s music video, “Last Last,” which he made himself, was put in the running for “Video Director of the Year.” Tems was also nominated for three awards for her part in Future’s song “Wait For U.”

Below is the full list:

Best Hip Hop Video

D.M.B. – A$Ap Rocky

Family Ties – Baby Keem & Kendrick Lamar

Good Love – City Girls Feat. Usher

Hot Shit – Cardi B, Kanye West & Lil Durk

London – Bia & J. Cole

Wait For U – Future Feat. Drake & Tems

Way 2 Sexy – Drake Feat. Future & Young Thug

Best Collaboration

Family Ties – Baby Keem & Kendrick Lamar

Good Love – City Girls Feat. Usher

Hot Shit – Cardi B, Kanye West & Lil Durk

Jimmy Cooks -Drake Feat. 21 Savage

Johnny P’s Caddy Benny – The Butcher & J. Cole

Wait For U – Future Feat. Drake & Tems

Way 2 Sexy – Drake Feat. Future & Young Thug

Best Duo Or Group

42 Dugg & Est Gee

Big Sean & Hit-Boy

Birdman & Youngboy Never Broke Again

Blxst & Bino Rideaux

Dababy & Youngboy Never Broke Again

Earthgang

Styles P & Havoc

Best Live Performer

Cardi B

Doja Cat

Drake

Cole

Kanye West

Kendrick Lamar

Tyler, The Creator

Lyricist Of The Year

Baby Keem

Benny The Butcher

Drake

J. Cole

Jack Harlow

Jay-Z

Kendrick Lamar

Video Director Of The Year

Benny Boom

Burna Boy

Cole Bennett

Colin Tilley

Director X

Kendrick Lamar & Dave Free

Teyana Taylor

Song Of The Year

Big Energy – Latto

F.N.F. (Let’s Go) – Hitkidd & Glorilla

First Class – Jack Harlow

Hot Shit – Cardi B, Kanye West & Lil Durk

Super Gremlin – Kodak Black

Wait For U – Future Feat. Drake & Tems

Way 2 Sexy- Drake Feat. Future & Young Thug

Hip Hop Album Of The Year

777 – Latto

Certified Lover Boy- Drake

Donda – Kanye West

I Never Liked You – Future

It’s Almost Dry – Pusha T

King’s Disease – Lil Nas

Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers – Kendrick Lamar

Hip Hop Artist Of The Year

Cardi B

Doja Cat

Drake

Future

Kanye West

Kendrick Lamar

Megan Thee Stallion

Producer Of The Year

Atl Jacob

Baby Keem

Hit-Boy

Hitmaka

Kanye West

Metro Boomin

Pharrell Williams

Best Breakthrough Hip Hop Artist

Baby Keem

Blxst

Doechii

Fivio Foreign

Glorilla

Nardo Wick

Saucy Santana

Dj Of The Year

D-Nice

Dj Cassidy

Dj Drama

Dj Kay Slay

Dj Premier

Kaytranada

Mustard

Nyla Symone

La Leakers: Dj Sourmilk And Justin Incredible

Best Hip Hop Platform

Big Boy’s Neighborhood

Breakfast Club

Caresha Please

Complex

Drink Champs

Hiphop Dx

Million Dollaz Worth Of Game

Npr Tiny Desk

Verzuz

Hustler Of The Year

50 Cent

Cardi B

Dj Khaled

Drake

Jay-Z

Kanye West

Megan Thee Stallion

Sweet 16: Best Featured Verse

Drake: Churchill Downs (Jack Harlow Feat. Drake)

J.Cole: Poke It Out (Wale Feat. J. Cole)

J.Cole: London (Bia & J. Cole)

Lil Baby: Girls Want Girls (Drake Feat. Lil Baby)

Kanye West: City Of Gods (Fivio Foreign, Kanye West & Alicia Keys)

Drake: Wait For U (Future Feat. Drake & Tems)

Jadakiss: Black Illumanti (Freddie Gibbs Feat. Jadakiss)

Impact Track

About Damn Time: Lizzo

City Of Gods :Fivio Foreign, Kanye West & Alicia Keys

Family Ties: Baby Keem & Kendrick Lamar

Nobody: Nas Feat. Ms. Lauryn Hill

Pxssy: Latto

The Heart Part 5: Kendrick Lamar

Woman: Doja Cat

Best International Flow

Benjamin Epps (France)

Black Sherif (Ghana)

Blxckie (South Africa)

Central Cee (Uk)

Haviah Mighty (Canada)

Knucks (Uk)

Le Juiice (France)

Nadia Nakai (Zimbabwe)

Tasha & Tracie (Brazil)